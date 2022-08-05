Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$4.49 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 34,360 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$182,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,811 shares in the company, valued at C$560,798.30.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

