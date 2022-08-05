Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Knowles were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Knowles by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Knowles by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $58,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at $991,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,467 shares of company stock worth $2,741,898 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knowles Stock Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.