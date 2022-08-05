Kurt Knight Sells 5,577 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $22,475.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,497,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,537.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Kurt Knight sold 24,545 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $101,370.85.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $64,674.12.

American Well Price Performance

American Well stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Well by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Well by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,257,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 590,453 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $13,176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,761,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Featured Stories

