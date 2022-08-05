Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $252.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day moving average is $256.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

