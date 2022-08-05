Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 416 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.48. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $242.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

