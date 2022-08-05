Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 551 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

DIS opened at $108.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

