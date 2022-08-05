Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Lear Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE LEA opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Lear has a 1-year low of $118.38 and a 1-year high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

