LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $37.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 34.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $4,804,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

