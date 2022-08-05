Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.64) to GBX 55 ($0.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

