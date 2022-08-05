Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$123.78.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$118.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$83.32 and a twelve month high of C$123.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total value of C$840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,842,520. In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total value of C$562,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$662,270.09. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,842,520.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

