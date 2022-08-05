Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $725.40.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 835 to CHF 702 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 750 to CHF 700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Lonza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $60.58 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

