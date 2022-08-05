Lordstown Motors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 11,384 call options on the company. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical volume of 8,145 call options.
In other news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 65.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.79.
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
