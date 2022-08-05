Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUCD shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.17 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

