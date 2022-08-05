Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.78.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$6.82 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Lundin Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,088,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,272,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,048,217,135.82. Insiders have bought 1,723,400 shares of company stock worth $17,309,252 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.