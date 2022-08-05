LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $31,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $13,048,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $7,397,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

