Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $58.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

MMP stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 88,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

