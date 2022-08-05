Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,682,000 after buying an additional 3,487,180 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,322,000 after buying an additional 2,403,884 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after buying an additional 2,222,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

