Markel (NYSE:MKL) Shares Down 4.2%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,201.00 and last traded at $1,201.00. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 61,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,253.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,550.00.

Markel Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 671.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,302.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,329.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Markel by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 51,358 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Markel by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

