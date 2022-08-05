Martin Westhead Sells 2,759 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Westhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Martin Westhead sold 5,497 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $100,430.19.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $756.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.93. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

