Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTCH. Barclays dropped their target price on Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 467,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Match Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.