Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) vs. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Critical Review

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A -50.58% -46.01% Liberty TripAdvisor 23.25% 11.64% 5.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $670,000.00 12.43 -$20.75 million N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.05 $179.00 million $3.12 0.20

Analyst Ratings

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mercurity Fintech and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Mercurity Fintech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of operational software based on blockchain technologies and related services in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. It provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders, blockchain-based virtual communities, and liquidity providers.; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. The company also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. In addition, it provides blockchain technology services, which includes designing and developing digital asset transaction platforms, digital asset quantitative investment software, and other innovative and derivative services based on blockchain technologies; and cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.