Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $66.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.48, but opened at $55.63. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mercury Systems shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 10,056 shares trading hands.

MRCY has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.54, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.