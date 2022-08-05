MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in MetLife by 715.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 34,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in MetLife by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

