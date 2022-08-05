Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $72.00 at Cowen

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after buying an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.