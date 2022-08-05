Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after purchasing an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $178.77 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

