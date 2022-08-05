MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MOFG stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

