Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 8.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $77.57. 18,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,022,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.
MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.
Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics
In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.
Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.99.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
