Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 8.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. The stock traded as high as $78.99 and last traded at $77.57. 18,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,022,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.78.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,494.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 798,528 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 341,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after buying an additional 498,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,388,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after buying an additional 388,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 353,297 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

