Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 2,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Photronics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $24.69 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,925 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 910,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

