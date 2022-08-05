Mizuho Lowers ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $90.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

OGS opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

