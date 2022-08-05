Mizuho Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $115.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $158.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SPG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
NYSE:SPG opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,891,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
