Mizuho Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $115.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $158.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

NYSE:SPG opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.27.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,891,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after buying an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

