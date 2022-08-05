Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 112,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,432,551 shares.The stock last traded at $177.50 and had previously closed at $160.81.

The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

