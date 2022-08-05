Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,868,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,322,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,033,000 after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,672,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after purchasing an additional 220,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.