Morgan Stanley Boosts Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target to $45.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,158. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

