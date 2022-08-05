Morgan Stanley Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $70.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.