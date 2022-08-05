Morgan Stanley Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $75.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.