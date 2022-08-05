Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

