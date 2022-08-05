MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 146 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,737,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,629,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,436,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,903,000.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $133.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

