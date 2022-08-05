MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 230 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $662,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

