MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 124 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

