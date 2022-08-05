MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 144 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,658,000 after acquiring an additional 338,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,726,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,185,000 after acquiring an additional 143,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.2 %

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $139.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

