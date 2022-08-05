MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 2,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

