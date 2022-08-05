MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 93 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $133.11 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

