MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $212.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.13. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $213.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

