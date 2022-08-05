MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $167,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:DVN opened at $54.49 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Devon Energy from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

