MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 371,214 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,399,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,538,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $122.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.