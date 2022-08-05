MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases New Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,291,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Umpqua by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Umpqua Increases Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Umpqua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMPQ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

