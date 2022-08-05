MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 413 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.76.

Shares of BABA opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $200.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

