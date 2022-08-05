MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 575 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in KBR by 5.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after buying an additional 527,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,196,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in KBR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 441,300 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR Trading Up 0.6 %

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

