MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHRGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

