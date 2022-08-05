MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Takes Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $57.49.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.