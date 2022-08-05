Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 125,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $286.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.90. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $294.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,024 shares of company stock worth $32,517,264 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.